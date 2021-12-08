Lionel Richie is a 2 year old medium sized Hound.
He came to Wayside after being rescued from a puppy mill. He loves people, fun (exploring, hiking), car rides, and treats. He’s enrolled in training class at Wayside and is learning so much.
Every week he goes on an adventure outside the shelter with a volunteer – they visit dog-friendly places in KC, have yummy snacks, and enjoy the socialization of the community.
If you’d like to meet Lionel Richie and have a Slumber Pawty with him (a week-long “trial” run to make sure he fits well in your family before you officially adopt him), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-761-8185 or www.WaysideWaifs.org.
