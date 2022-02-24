Meet Lincoln, a 5-year-old hound/husky mix!
Lincoln is one of the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City's longest shelter residents.
He is truly just a big teddy bear. He loves being outdoors and enjoying the weather. Hot or cold, he loves it all!
If you'd like to meet Lincoln please visit HSGKC.org and fill out a survey or visit their shelter Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
