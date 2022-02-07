This is Laia! She is a beautiful, white Husky.
She is blind and has no eyes, but that doesn't stop her from getting around.
She gets along well with children and other dogs once she is familiar with her space.
She is very affectionate and has such a sweet disposition. She loves tummy rubs, too!
Laia is 11 years old and weighs 50 pounds.
To complete an adoption application, visit imaginefureverranch.org.
