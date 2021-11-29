Kevin a 5-year-old Pit Bull.
He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. where you can adopt him, he's been there since October 4th, 2021.
Kevin may be the sweetest dog ever. He has the cutest face. He's a calm and laid-back pup. He is curious and sweet, walks well on a leash and is a great car rider. He knows sit and is happy to show off his skill for treats. He's a love bug that wants to be close and is all too happy to give kisses. What a hunk!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.