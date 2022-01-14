Kane Kanay is a Mastiff/Cane Corso Mix. He's 6 years and 7 months old.
If there ever were any "Cutest Older Gray Muzzle, Manatee Lipped Guy" competitions, this larger than life sweetie would take first place!
He's giant, but gentle and great with people big and small. However, he would probably be best as the only dog in the home.
To learn more about Kane Kanay, or view all of Unleashed Pet Rescue's available pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!
