Juliette is a 6-year-old Mastiff.
She is a beautiful, gentle giant who is new to boarding and is not thriving.
She weighs in at about 115 lbs.
She gets along with larger dogs, but no littles. She is OK with cats.
Juliette loves to go for walks and loves a nice, long nap.
Juliette so deserves to be loved and spoiled after being found wandering the streets. Could that be you? She is a wonderful, sweet, gentle pupper.
Also, she is completely potty trained.
For more information, click here to visit the website for Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary.
Tier 1 Medical - Healthy OR previous medical issues that have now been resolved (i.e fleas, parvo, injury with no long lasting effects, previous issue resolved by surgery)
