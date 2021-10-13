Josie is a 7-year-old Shepard/Lab mix.
She is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations.
She gets alone with everyone and loves to run around outside in open spaces.
Josie is my name and looking for a home is my game!
I just came to The Ranch and would love to find a home soon.
I am very agile and have lots of love to give.
The minute I got here, I made many new friends.
If you think I am a good fit, please fill out an application!
The application can be found by clicking here.
