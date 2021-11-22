Josie Galaxy is a 2-and-a-half year old Lab/Pit Bull Mix.
This super cute, super sweet and super excitable young girl was rescued from Kansas City, Kansas.
She knows what it's like to feel unwanted, so she unabashedly tries to show everyone she meets how much love she's got to give, and trust us, it's a LOT!
She's dog friendly with a proper intro but does need a home with no kids.
To learn more about Josie, or to view all of our available pets, visit our website at unleashedrescue.com/adopt!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.