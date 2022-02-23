Janet Jackson is a 1.5-year-old Pit Bull.
She came to Wayside Waifs after being rescued from a puppy mill last year.
She enjoys playing, exploring and hiking. She has learned so much with training while at Wayside; commands, mental stimulation and brain games.
She likes to run and would make a great running partner!
She adores people and cuddling, so she’ll need to be your only dog. She won’t want to share you!
Watch this video to Janet Jackson in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxOk4BnKSQU.
If you’d like to meet Janet Jackson and have a Slumber Pawty with her (a weeklong “trial” run to make sure he fits well in your family before you officially adopt), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-761-8185 or visit www.waysidewaifs.org.
