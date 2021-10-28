Hubie McLeo is a Boxer mix who is 1 year and 5 months old.
Silly boy extraordinaire! His frivolous faces are just one of the many amazing traits that make this handsome boy a hoot!
He's dog friendly, but might need a minute to warm up to new people. Once he gets to know you, he's guaranteed to give you all his goofy looks for life, though.
To learn more about Hubie McLeo or to view all of the available pets at Unleashed Pet Rescue, visit unleashedrescue.com.
