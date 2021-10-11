Hendrix is a hunky 5-year-old American Bulldog Mix available for adoption at Great Plains SPCA.
While he is a top-notch ball player, he also knows how to enjoy life’s quieter moments like snuggling up on the couch with his favorite people.
He is house trained, knows tons of commands and is eager to jump into life with his forever people.
He enjoys play dates with other energetic dogs and will do best in a home with children 12 and up.
If you’re looking for a playful pup with a knack for cuddling, look no further than handsome Hendrix!
