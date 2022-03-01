Gummy Bear is a 6-year-old hound mix who was transferred to Great Plains SPCA from another shelter.
He was riddled with fleas, covered in masses, and heartworm positive. So, they know his previous life was a tough one.
He has since been treated and given a clean bill of health!
Sadly, he’s been with Great Plains SPCA for over three months. Despite that, he has an exuberant love for walks, treats and his favorite humans.
He is multi-talented and greets everyone with a firm handshake as long as a treat is involved!
This hunky hound can’t wait to meet his forever family.
For more information, visit greatplainsspca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.