Grandpa is a 10 year old Great Dane/Pit Bull mix, who is a sweet and gentle boy who will be glued to your side.
He was found as a stray and spent 40 days at a rural shelter in Oklahoma with no interest, just quietly watching everyone pass by him day in and day out.
Grandpa does not like dogs or cats. He was diagnosed with a mass cell tumor at the base of his tail and after many vet appointments and ultrasounds, his tail was amputated and now he has a little nub that he has figured out to wiggle just as much as before.
We are waiting to hear if he is cancer free or if he will be considered a forever foster.
If you would like to find out more information about Grandpa, visit
