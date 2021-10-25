Pet of the Day: Gracie

Gracie is female Pit Bull mix who is estimated to have been born in May of 2019. Fully grown, she weighs 55 pounds.
Gracie has found herself at the shelter through no fault of her own.
She takes some time to warm up to new dogs, so a meet and greet with any canine siblings is a must.
She's a little shy when she meets new people, especially men, but warms up quickly with treats. She is the sweetest dog and loves all people once she knows them.
Gracie walks well on leash and keeps her kennel clean. In fact, she likes her kennel and will go to it voluntarily when she is tired.
She loves to cuddle and likes to lean against people.
After a rough start, she deserves a family of her very own where she is part of the family.
A couch would also be nice.
