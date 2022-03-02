Beautiful Gracie has been a resident at the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter since April 29 of last year.
They would love to see her in a "home sweet furever home" before her 1-year anniversary!
Shelter life isn't ideal for any dog, but Gracie has made the best of it. She greets the volunteers there with a huge grin and a wiggly tail every day.
Gracie didn't have a lot of socialization before arriving in their care, so she doesn't always put her best foot forward when meeting new people.
She does warm up quickly, though. Especially when food is offered.
She prefers women over men, but does warm up to both. She likes several other dogs. They don't know how she is with cats.
Once you make friends with Gracie, you won't be able to imagine life without her. She's very cuddly, gives tiny chin kisses, keeps her kennel clean, and is the perfect energy level.
She's happy to "Netflix and chill" and just as happy to go for a walk or play -- as long as it's not too cold.
