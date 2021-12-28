Grace is an Alaskan Husky/Cattle Dog mix who is 2 and a half years old
Grace is extremely loyal, playful, and goofy.
She prefers to keep her circle of friends small and is extremely devoted to the people she loves.
She is housetrained, a homebody, and gets along with other dogs!
She will do best in an adult-only home.
For more information, visit the Great Plains SPCA website.
