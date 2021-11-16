Fiona- Great Plains SPCA

Fiona is a 5-year-old Terrier/Mix. She loves stuffed animals, fall days, long walks and cuddling up for a good nap. She is a great 50 pound size and will be an excellent companion for someone. She’s looking for an adult-only home and will need to meet any dogs in the home before being adopted.

Fiona is available for adoption throught the Great Plains SPCA. Find out more about her and the SPCA by clicking here. 

