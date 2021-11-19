Pet of the Day: Eunice

Eunice is a 3-month-old tabby kitten who is looking for the perfect forever home.

She loves people, as well as other cats, and would do well in any home. That includes those with kids or dogs!

She loves to play with wand toys and curl up in a lap for a couple of chin scratches.

Eunice would love to find the perfect "furever" home to spend her holidays in.

If you are interested in adopting Eunice, you can apply on Melissa's Second Chances website by clicking here.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.