Pet of the Day: Eunice

Eunice is a 3-month-old tabby kitten who is looking for the perfect forever home.
She loves people, as well as other cats, and would do well in any home. That includes those with kids or dogs!
She loves to play with wand toys and curl up in a lap for a couple of chin scratches.
Eunice would love to find the perfect "furever" home to spend her holidays in.
If you are interested in adopting Eunice, you can apply on Melissa's Second Chances website by clicking here.
