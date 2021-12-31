Etta is a sweet 1.5-year-old Chihuahua mix looking for a patient home!
Once Etta knows you, she is a little lap dog. She loves any and all laps.
Etta just needs some patience to feel safe and secure. She was not well-socialized with people when she was young, so she is now just learning about how indoor life works. Like cozy dog beds, yummy treats, and loving humans.
She has made so much progress and gets braver every day. You will probably need to give her a safe space, like a pen or a crate, where she can feel most comfortable as she gets used to new people and a new home.
She loves other dogs and would do great in a home with another friendly dog. She is doing great on potty training, too.
Apply for Etta at mscrescue.org if you know that patience gets you the best rewards.
