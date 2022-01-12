Emmy is a 11-year-old Labrador Retriever Mix. She weighs 56 pounds.
She is beautiful, lovably, calm, and ready to find her furever home!
She is currently in foster and, so far, she is doing great!
The Imagine Furever Ranch thinks she will fit right in with a wonderful family.
To learn more and complete an adoption application, click here.
