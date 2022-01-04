Sweet Elmo lost his home and his family when they gave him up because he has heart worms.
They couldn’t afford the treatment and someone offered to pay for it , and even though they had Elmo since he was a puppy, they said no. They didn’t want him anymore.
Elmo is an excellent pup. He is wonderful on a leash. Loves playing with toys. He just wants to be near his person. Elmo has had heart worm treatment and is in perfect health.
