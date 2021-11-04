Elmer is a 1-year-old terrier mix with a goofy, happy-go-lucky personality!
He is a good 50 pounds and absolutely loves playing with toys. Elmer is a staff and volunteer favorite for his exuberance for life.
He will benefit from an active family that can help him continue to learn.
Elmer will likely do best in a home where he can be the only pet, though.
