Pet of the Day: Ellie

Ellie is an adult female Heeler mix. She is up to date on her vaccines. Note: Ellie is scared of other animals.
"Hello! My name is Ellie and I would love to be your ONLY dog! I am a medium-sized dog, not too big, not too little... just RIGHT! I like to chatter... Some people think I am growling, but it's just me talking. Other animals? Not so much... I like my people."
If you are interesting in adopting Ellie, please fill out the application at: imaginefureverranch.org/form-pages/become-a-furever-home
