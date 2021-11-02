Edison is currently in Boarding at Ani-pals Pet Resort.
This distinguished Shepherd gentleman is approximately 8 years old and weighs 55 pounds.
He can be a bit leery at first! He is a skinny, old man that could use a few more pounds and extra servings of love.
Edison was euth-listed with no notice in a shelter down in Texas due to his age. Luckily, one of Always & Furever's rescue partners snagged him at the last second and he is now looking for his Furever home!
He loves car rides, sunbathing, and playing outside. He prefers to hang out on his own most days and is more of a distant guy than a lap dog. But, who knows what some consistent love could do for this dog who has never been shown that in his life before?
If you are interested in adopting him, please click here.
Edison would do best in a home where he is the only dog. Also, Edison may a have a behavior issue which requires training to resolve.
