Dougie is younger than the typical doggo at Imagine FURever Ranch; he's only 2.
They saved him from being euthanized due to his medical condition, which is mega-esophagus. He is on a couple of relatively inexpensive medications and uses a Bailey chair for eating (kind of like a high chair for dogs). His foster mom has trained him to use it well! And, the chair will go with Dougie to his new home.
He also has the softest, most silky coat. He is a total lover and is good with everyone.
Dougie is a neutered Australian Shepherd. He's up to date on his vaccines, too.
He loves to jump, so you will need a tall fence.
If you are interested in taking Dougie home, click here.
