Pet of the Day: Cousteau

Cousteau an 8-year-old Pit Bull.
You can adopt him from the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri. He's been there since July 4, 2020.
Cousteau is a gentle, loving soul looking for a comfy place to spend his golden years. He also loves the outdoors and going for gentle walks.
He is quite the snuggler and loves to give kisses. He will put his paw on you to make sure you're still next to him when he's falling asleep.
He loves treats and knows "sit." Even though he's a bit on the senior side, we bet this 'ole dog can learn some new tricks!
