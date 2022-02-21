Meet 4 year old wiggly mountain cur mix Coretta King! She is a sweetheart who loves to snuggle more than anything! Coretta loves other dogs and those human kiddos too!
This 40 pound good girl is potty and kennel trained and she walks well on a leash!
She is super food motivated and it's easy to teach her new things! If you are interested in adopting Coretta please apply on Melissa's Second Chances website mscrescue.org.
