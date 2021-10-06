Coralynn is looking for her forever home.
This 3-year-old is currently at The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.
Carolynn is great with kids, dogs, and cats alike! She loves affection and cuddling.
Her foster mom has noticed she's a bit scared of the dark and has gotten a night light to help her get through her fear.
Coralynn will talk to anyone willing to listen.
If you're interested in adopting Coralynn, visit HSGKC.org.
