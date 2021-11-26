My sweet silly friend Copper wants to know why he hasn’t been adopted yet?! He’s been with us since February waiting for his own furever family, but despite the long wait he always has a happy attitude! He’s a really wonderful, fun-loving, silly, snuggly boy with so much love to give!
Copper is 2 years old. He joined the Always and Furever family back in February.
When he was brought to us he had a broken leg that had been broken for a month. Copper spent his first month with us in medical boarding so he could rest and heal properly. He then went to boarding as he was too young for the barn. He was then brought over to the barn once one of our upstairs suites became available.
To learn more about Copper, visit Always and Furever's website here.
