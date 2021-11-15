Look out folks, there’s a new Spice Girl in town! Meet Cinnamon Spice, perhaps better known here as SNUGGLE SPICE! What she wants (what she really really wants) is to snuggle in a cozy home like yours. When you meet her, something you’ll notice after she melts into a puddle of gentle wiggles at your feet. She's one of those dogs who seem to exude gratitude as if they *know* they’ve been rescued and bright days are ahead.
She would also happily keep your couch (and heart) warm on a temporary foster basis! She's happy to go home with or without fellow dog pals. As much as we’ll miss her infectious smile around here, she’s ready to live her best life in a home to open up her kennel to another dog in need.
Cinnamon Spice a 2-year-old Pit Bull. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. where you can adopt her, she's been there since October 24th, 2021. Find out more about Cinnamon Spice and KC Pet Project by clicking here.
