Chevy is a 1-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.
He loves being with people, is eager to please them all, and knows basic commands.
He enjoys dog playgroups at the shelter, along with hiking and exploring.
He’d be great in a home that enjoys adventure and exercise!
We do recommend that he joins a family with children over 6 years old and that doesn’t have cats.
To meet Chevy, contact Wayside Waif today at 816-761-8151 or www.WaysideWaifs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.