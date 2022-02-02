Cenzio is a 4-year-old Pit Bull.
He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.
He's been there since Nov. 19, 2021.
Cenzio is a spunky, happy-go-lucky pup that is looking for the right home to call his own.
He would make for a great walking buddy. He knows to sit for treats and loves car rides.
