Cello is a very pretty girl.
She absolutely LOVES bird and squirrel watching, whether out the window or on TV!
Cello is affectionate and, when she's done with the lovin', she'll let you know.
She's a playful girl and is very good at using her scratching post.
Cello would like a quiet home without children.
Maybe you could provide a caring and loving home with a warm seat by the window for this beautiful girl? She'll pay you back in purrs.
For more information, visit www.parkvilleshelter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.