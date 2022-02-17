DSC_0367.JPG
(Submitted to KCTV5 News)

Cello is a very pretty girl.

She absolutely LOVES bird and squirrel watching, whether out the window or on TV!

Cello is affectionate and, when she's done with the lovin', she'll let you know.

She's a playful girl and is very good at using her scratching post.

Cello would like a quiet home without children.

Maybe you could provide a caring and loving home with a warm seat by the window for this beautiful girl? She'll pay you back in purrs.

For more information, visit www.parkvilleshelter.com.

Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.