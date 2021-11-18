CeeCee: Spayed female Puggle. 13 years old. 32 pounds.
Zoey: Spayed female Puiggle. 13 years old. 32 pounds.
CeeCee is one half of this duo, as she is bonded with her younger half Zoey.
CeeCee and Zoey are bigger, "plus size" gals who are looking for their furever home. Each hopes it won't be too much of an imposition to include the other.
CeeCee loves rubs, bathing in the sun, and carrots! She has a special smile and snort that will just make you fall in love with her instantly.
As for Zoey, watch out men! She loves to catch your eye and will have you falling madly in love with her smile and snorts, too. She is quite the ladies man, which might be the reason she is always on the run! She tends to be a flight risk, as she's always looking for that next male suitor.
To learn more about these girls, visit imaginefureverranch.org.
