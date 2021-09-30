Our beautiful Carrie has been searching for the perfect home since April 9th, 2021. She is a hound mix and currently living in a foster home for the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter (FOPAS).
Carrie is described by her foster family as a 40lb lap dog who loves to cuddle on the couch. She loves her 9-year-old old foster brother, as well as every dog she meets. She has even been exposed to cats and left them alone after a brief introduction! She is not a fan of car rides.
If you’re interested in adopting Carrie, fill out the application on FOPAS's website: https://www.parkvilleshelter.com/adoption-application
