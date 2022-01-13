Pet of the Day: Calypso

Calypso is an almost 2-year-old Shepherd Mix with the best ears and the most beautiful sleek black fur!
She is a super smart girl with a lot of energy! She's looking for a forever family who is willing to work on her mind and who can be consistent with a routine, rules and training.
Calypso would be perfect for the family willing to put some time and effort into polishing this diamond in the rough!
For more information, visit the website for Melissa's Second Chances.
