Cade is a 3-year-old Alaskan Husky/mix available for adoption at Great Plains SPCA!
He is your average party animal: loves to play, meet new people and join in on any adventure. He will thrive in a home with consistent exercise and training.
He is a great pup looking to reach his full potential in the right home.
For more information on Cade or any other animal at Great Plains SPCA, visit www.greatplainsspca.org
