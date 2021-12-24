Buck came to the Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary after spending his six years with his family as a faithful hunting dog.
His family decided to move. However, they also decided that Buck wouldn’t make a good “city dog” and dumped him at a kill shelter.
Due to him being a “senior” and due to limited space, he was placed on the euthanasia list.
But now, Buck has been with Always & Furever for almost 200 days and he deserves a home for the holidays.
- Only dog
- Loves walks
- No cats
- Looks like a baby seal!
For more information, visit Always & Furever's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.