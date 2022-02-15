Pet of the Day: Bon Bon

Bon Bon is a 10-year-old, mixed-breed dog.
She is currently in a foster home, but she's been under the care of KC Pet Project since Sept. 5, 2021.
Bon Bon is a sweet, spunky senior girl who is extra cuddly with her foster family and canine companions.She has yet to meet ANY person she doesn't like.
She loves to play and you wouldn't guess her age by how vibrant she is. She is simply delightful to be around.
For more information, visit KC Pet Project's website.
