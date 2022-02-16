Bo is a super handsome, 3-year-old hound mix looking for a home!
Bo was rescued by the Great Plains SPCA HERO Team after living most of his life outdoors on a chain.
Bo has warmed up beautifully at the shelter and has many new friends!
He is very treat-motivated and ready to go on any adventure.
He can be a bit protective of high-value items like peanut butter, so he’s looking for an adult-only home!
Bo does enjoy playing with other dogs.
For more information, visit greatplainsspca.org.
