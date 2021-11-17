Blu (right) and Molly (left) are Catahoula and perhaps heeler mixes born Aug. 5, 2020.
The girls were moved around several times before landing at the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter.
Blu has an eye that bulges (but her eye pressure is normal and she doesn't have any vision problems) and Molly has some muscle loss on one side of her face (but has no issues eating or drinking). Those are likely due to injuries at or shortly after birth.
The girls are so sweet and affectionate, but can be shy at first.
The shelter would love for them to be adopted together, but are not requiring it.
If adopted separately, they will each require a confident dog to help bring them out of their shells. So far, they have loved every dog they have met.
They enjoy going on walks and spending time with their people cuddling or playing.
Please consider giving one or both of these girls a home sweet home before the holidays. Adoption information is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.