Bindy Opelousas is a Pit Bull Terrier Mix who is 2 years, 1 month old.
Even if you've met a lot of dogs in your life, we can still safely bet that this here is the cutest, most precious, mouse-whisker-faced, brindle and white pibble mix you will have ever seen!
She's a sweet girl that doesn't quite know her size, which she makes known every time she tries to take over your lap for a snuggle.
To learn more about Bindy Opelousas or to view all of Unleashed Pet Rescue's available pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!
