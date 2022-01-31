Pet of the Day: Avery

Meet 9-week-old Avery. Avery is a Shepard mix and a parvo survivor.

Avery is the sweetest girl and loves to cuddle. As you can see, she's also very photogenic.

Avery would be a great addition to any family.

If you're interested in meeting Avery, please fill out an adoption survey at hsgkc.org or visit their shelter Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

