Pet of the Day: Autumn

Autumn is a beautiful tabby with gorgeous eyes!

She is 5 years old, very loving, curious and sweet.

One of her favorite pastimes is to watch squirrel videos on TV.

Autumn would be a wonderful kitty to come home to and cuddle up with during the cold winter months.

For more information, visit the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter.

