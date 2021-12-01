Pet of the Day: Autumn

Autumn is a beautiful tabby with gorgeous eyes!
She is 5 years old, very loving, curious and sweet.
One of her favorite pastimes is to watch squirrel videos on TV.
Autumn would be a wonderful kitty to come home to and cuddle up with during the cold winter months.
For more information, visit the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter.
