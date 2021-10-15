Ashley is a Pit Bull Terrier mix who is 4.5 years old.
Ashley and all her wonderful smiles are just waiting to meet you at Unleashed Pet Rescue!
This sweet girl is loving, crate trained, and clearly knows how to be cute!
She loves her walks, snuggles, snackies, and would also love to be the only pet in the home.
To learn more about Ashley, or to view all of our available pets, visit our website at unleashedrescue.com!
