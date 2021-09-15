Meet Archibald! This cutie keeps busy even on 3 legs. He loves to play with toys, and loves to cuddle even more. His favorite things are to sleep snuggled up next to you on a couch, getting pets, chasing balls, and food! He is building up stamina with his new way of walking, and is even conquering stairs. He is surprisingly agile, but is not up for long walks yet.
Archie loves other dogs, but doesn't understand their social cues. Because of this, he often oversteps boundaries. He would do best with tolerant, medium to large dogs.
Archie is nervous around new people but with a little patience he will be your best friend in no time. He seems particularly nervous around men and children, but can quickly became comfortable around both. He requires a home that is committed to proper introductions to strangers that doesn't have frequent guests.
Email foster@kcpetproject.org to learn more or to meet this handsome boy.
