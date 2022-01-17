Alice is a 4-year-old cat.
She came to Wayside Waifs after being surrendered by her previous owner, who was allergic to her.
She is a sweet and friendly cat. She loves being near people and is described as "an affectionate lap cat."
Alice is currently staying in a foster home. If you’d like to meet her, call 816-986-4429 to set up an appointment. You can also visit www.waysidewaifs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.