Alex
KC PET PROJECT

Hi! Alex here!

I may look cute and cuddly being the runt of the litter and all but, I'm a fast little rascal. I love to run and explore new things so be sure I'm not near any doors you don't want me going through. Toys that make noise are my favorite. I do tricks jumping into the air when I want one really bad. I often pick on my siblings showing them being tiny is just a size. I have a big personality. When my foster mom sits on the floor and is distracted I will jump off the bed and onto her shoulders. I like to to perch so I can see everything from up high. With my outstanding personality I would really like to find my forever home with another someone I can play with. Maybe you could adopt one of my siblings, too. (Jasmine, Tinker or Spice!)

I'm living in a foster home. For more information or to adopt me, please email foster@kcpetproject.org. Thanks!

Purrs,

Alex

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.