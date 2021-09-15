Hi! Alex here!
I may look cute and cuddly being the runt of the litter and all but, I'm a fast little rascal. I love to run and explore new things so be sure I'm not near any doors you don't want me going through. Toys that make noise are my favorite. I do tricks jumping into the air when I want one really bad. I often pick on my siblings showing them being tiny is just a size. I have a big personality. When my foster mom sits on the floor and is distracted I will jump off the bed and onto her shoulders. I like to to perch so I can see everything from up high. With my outstanding personality I would really like to find my forever home with another someone I can play with. Maybe you could adopt one of my siblings, too. (Jasmine, Tinker or Spice!)
I'm living in a foster home. For more information or to adopt me, please email foster@kcpetproject.org. Thanks!
Purrs,
Alex
