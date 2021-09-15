Achilles is a big bundle of well-behaved sweetness! It took him no time at all to warm up to his friends who took him on a dog day out. They went to the park, and even though he is strong, he walks really well on his leash. He never once pulled too hard or got distracted by other dogs or people. Even the ducks in the pond didn't concern him. He got to got to an apartment for some snacks and snuggles which he loved. He was so well-behaved inside too! Our volunteers reported that they wished they had more time for snuggling. Achilles is a lover, but he is also very polite and takes treats gently. He is really a gem, just ready to share his love with his new person or family.
