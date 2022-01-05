Pet of the Day: Abe

Abe is a 4-year-old Lab/hound mix.
Abe loves playing catch, going on runs, and hanging out with his plush toys.
Abe would prefer a home without any cats.
Stop by the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City and meet Abe. You won’t regret it!
Abe is a 4-year-old Lab/hound mix.
Abe loves playing catch, going on runs, and hanging out with his plush toys.
Abe would prefer a home without any cats.
Stop by the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City and meet Abe. You won’t regret it!
Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.